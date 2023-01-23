AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 184,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 90,838 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.94 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

