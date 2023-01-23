AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 4,811 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after acquiring an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

