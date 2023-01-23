AMG National Trust Bank Buys 2,166 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after buying an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after acquiring an additional 406,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $237.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

