AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.17 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after buying an additional 221,949 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

