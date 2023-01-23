Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 5.1 %

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $398.07 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $579.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

