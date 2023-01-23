Cypress Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,341 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 38.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,313,000 after buying an additional 90,457 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

