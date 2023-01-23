Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Prudential by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $32.57 on Monday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Prudential

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.23) to GBX 1,585 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.47) to GBX 1,220 ($14.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,511.67.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.