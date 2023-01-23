Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $49.00 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

