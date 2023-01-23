Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $263.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

