AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.