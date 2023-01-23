Gratus Capital LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $4,050,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,270,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 427.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.