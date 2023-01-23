Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,366 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 101.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

