Lincoln National Corp Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after purchasing an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.65 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.