Lincoln National Corp Has $3.65 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 244,731 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.04 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

