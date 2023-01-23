iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

