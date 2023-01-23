Lincoln National Corp Purchases 10,660 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.