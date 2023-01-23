Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

