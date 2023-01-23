Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.53.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

