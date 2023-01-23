Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 8.7 %

SYF stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.