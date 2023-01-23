Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.
SYF stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
