Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,325 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

