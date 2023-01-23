Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $64,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

