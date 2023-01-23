Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,548,000 after buying an additional 373,560 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

