Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $105.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

