Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $55,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

NYSE:ED opened at $93.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

