First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $73.76 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,532 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $73,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,548,000 after buying an additional 373,560 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after buying an additional 1,630,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.