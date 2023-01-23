Citizens Business Bank Takes $206,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $346.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.15 and its 200-day moving average is $338.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

