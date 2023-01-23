Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $243.01 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

