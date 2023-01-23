Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,177 shares of company stock worth $1,270,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Masco

Get Rating

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

