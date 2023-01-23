Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 7,359 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CAH opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

