Citizens Business Bank Buys Shares of 8,000 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.