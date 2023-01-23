Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 329,689 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,689 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 596,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 593,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 75,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

