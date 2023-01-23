American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Decreased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.17 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.