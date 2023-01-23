Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 8,265 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after buying an additional 283,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after buying an additional 209,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,058,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

