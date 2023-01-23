HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,010,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $261.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,030. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

