Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after buying an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,408,000 after buying an additional 190,561 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

