Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,885 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $317.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

