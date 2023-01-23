2,974 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.