Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

