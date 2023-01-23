Advisor OS LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NRG stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.