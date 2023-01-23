Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Cut by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.