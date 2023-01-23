The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Trimmed by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

