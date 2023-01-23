ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 2.4 %

RMD stock opened at $234.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

