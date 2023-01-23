Advisor OS LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 151.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after buying an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 243.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 110.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 176,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 356.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 140.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 145,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of THO opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

