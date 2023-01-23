Advisor OS LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

