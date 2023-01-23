ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $648.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $721.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($521.74) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

