Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 101.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 631.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $36.11 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

