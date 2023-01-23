Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,393,000 after acquiring an additional 416,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

