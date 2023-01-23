Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $65.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

