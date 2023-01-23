Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the software company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Up 4.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

ADBE stock opened at $356.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.87.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

