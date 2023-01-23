SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $135.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $191.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.